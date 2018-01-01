Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for a wreck which killed six people

The Chattanooga truck driver who killed six people on a Tennesssee Interstate 75 has apologized to the victims' families.

The judge sentenced Benjamin Brewer to 55 years in prison for causing an accident that happened on Interstate 75.

The jury convicted Brewer on six counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication and four counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault . The jury also found him guilty of Driving Under the Influence and Speeding.

Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge sentenced Brewer on Monday.

Brewer delivered a message he said he's had for the families for two and half years now.

"I just want the families to know I am sorry," said Brewer. "I also have a daughter who's 8-years-old...I can't imagine going through what these people went through."

Brewer added, "I would also like these families to know I would have given my life that day for these people."

District Attorney, Neil Pinkston read a note from the father of two girls killed in the crash which said, "my family deserves the peace of mind that he will never be able to hurt another family again."

Pinkson said, his office and the families are satisfied with the ruling.