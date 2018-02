A Madison County judge sentenced a Huntsville man to 40 years in prison Monday for cutting up a woman's body and dumping it behind a south Huntsville shopping center.

William Lewis Payton, 44, was found guilty of one count of corpse abuse earlier this month.

Police say Payton dismembered the body of Tonya Amerson, 27, and left her remains behind the Target in Jones Valley in October 2015.

A lack of evidence led authorities to drop murder charges against Payton.