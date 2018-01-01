Man sentenced to 30 years for deadly wrong-way wreck

A Huntsville man was formally sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for a 2016 wreck that killed three people.

Carai Cortez, 23, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of reckless murder. A judge sentenced him to three 30-year sentences that he will serve concurrently.

Cortez was driving the wrong way on Interstate 565 in May 2016 when his vehicle crashed into an SUV. The crash killed Alexa Hannig, 23, her 3-year-old son Hayden Martella and Benjamin Johnson, 21. Hannig and Johnson were taking the child to a hospital emergency room at the time of the crash, which happened around 1:30 in the morning.

Police said Cortez was intoxicated at the time of the crash.