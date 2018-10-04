Clear
Man sentenced for selling heroin that caused another's death

Authorities say a man who sold heroin that caused another man's death in Alabama has been sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man who sold heroin that caused another man's death in Alabama has been sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison.

AL.com reports the U.S. Department of Justice has announced that 31-year-old Edward Lee Henderson Jr., aka "Hot Boi Eddy," was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre. Authorities say he pleaded guilty in April to distributing heroin and cocaine and to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town says Henderson sold the heroin to a 22-year-old man from Hoover days before the man's father found him unresponsive in a business' parking lot in January 2017.

After the man's death, an undercover Birmingham police detective bought drugs from Henderson several times last year.

