Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man sent to hospital in serious condition after a wreck

MGN

According to authorities, they found a 1993 Chevrolet and a 2003 Toyota Highlander collided in the intersection of Danville Rd. and Beltline Rd.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 4:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A man was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning. 

Scroll for more content...

According to authorities, they found a 1993 Chevrolet and a 2003 Toyota Highlander collided in the intersection of Danville Rd. and Beltline Rd. 

One driver identified as Eric Walls, 30, of Decatur was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. 

The other driver Edgar Godinez, 20, of Decatur was not injured. 

Authorities said, they followed up with Huntsville Hospital and were advised that Walls was in stable condition. 

The investigation into the crash is still on going. 

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events