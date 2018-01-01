Man sent to hospital in serious condition after a wreck

A man was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning.

According to authorities, they found a 1993 Chevrolet and a 2003 Toyota Highlander collided in the intersection of Danville Rd. and Beltline Rd.

One driver identified as Eric Walls, 30, of Decatur was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

The other driver Edgar Godinez, 20, of Decatur was not injured.

Authorities said, they followed up with Huntsville Hospital and were advised that Walls was in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is still on going.