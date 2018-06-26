Man sent to hospital after shooting in West Huntsville

A man is in the intensive care unit after he was shot four times in West Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

According to Huntsville Police, the shooting happened at a home in the 3600 block of Clopton Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the victim was coming home from the store when an unknown person came up to his porch and started shooting.

Police said the victim was shot three times in the torso area and once in the neck.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.

Police told WAAY 31 they are following leads, but aren't releasing any information on a suspect at this time.