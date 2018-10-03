Man remembers brother killed in crash in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 spoke with the family of a Limestone County man who was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. That man has been identified as 37-year-old Jason Reed.

The crash happened on Zehner Road, about six miles northwest of Athens. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured.

WAAY 31 got the chance to sit down and talk with the victim’s brother.

“It’s ripping my heart out to know that I’ll never see him again," said Bob Reed. "And the last time I saw my brother, he was in a body bag.”

Reed is the older brother to Jason Reed—the man who was killed in a car crash in Limestone County Tuesday night.

“The most kind-hearted boy. He worked every day for his family, he worked hard for his family," Reed said. "He’d give you the shirt off his back. That’s the type of person he was. He would help you with anything. If you were sick, whatever, he would help you.”

Reed says Jason’s 16-year-old stepdaughter was also in the car and had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

“They were inseparable. If he was off work, she was with him. Daylight to dark, she was with him, working on cars, the house, just going to town, she was with him," Reed said.

In fact, Reed says the two were on their way home from picking up supplies for a home project they were working on together when the crash happened.

“Took a man from his family—from a lot of brothers and sisters—and his wife and his two kids. And that can’t be replaced," he said.