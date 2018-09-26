Man re-sentenced to life without parole

FLORENCE, Ala. -- Nathan Boyd has been re-sentenced to life without parole for the 1999 murder of local restaurant owner, Danny Sledge.

Boyd was 17 when he and his brother, Eric Boyd, committed the murder. He was convicted in 2001 to serve life without parole. A 2012 Supreme Court decision stated that it's unconstitutional to sentence a minor to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, which led to a re-sentencing hearing that began on September 6, 2018.



Nathan Boyd (right) and Eric Boyd (left) Nathan Boyd (right) and Eric Boyd (left)

The Supreme Court ruling has caused at least one other re-sentencing hearing in a murder case in Lawrence County, Alabama.