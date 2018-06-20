Clear

Man pleads guilty to trying to support Islamic State group

A New York City man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 9:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Scroll for more content...

Parveg Ahmed entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Queens resident faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Ahmed sent messages on social media about his support of the Islamic State group. It says he traveled to Saudi Arabia with others in a failed attempt to join the militant group.

U.S. officials say he was detained in an unnamed country bordering Syria and sent back to New York City last August.

Ahmed's attorney declined to comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/20/2018 8:32:03 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events