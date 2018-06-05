Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in murder case

A man who was charged with murder for a Huntsville robbery that ended with another suspect dead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, court documents show.

Antonio Quintez Thompson, 21, of Anniston, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in return for a 20-year sentence. He also waived his right to an appeal, according to his sentencing order.

Police said Thompson and Montarious Hill tried to force their way into a home on Broadmeadow Lane in December 2016 because they thought there were drugs in the home. The homeowner shot and killed Hill, who had just been released from jail on bond after being charged with murder in Etowah County. Thompson was shot in the leg and arrested near the home, police said.

Thompson was charged with murder because Hill died during the commission of a crime.

Three other people who police said were waiting in a vehicle for the two men also were charged with murder. Quindarious Sterling, 22, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery in January. He was sentenced a split sentence, given credit for time served and is out on three years probation, documents show.

Robert Thornton and Jaleel McElderry have not gone to trial yet. Thornton has a jury trial date scheduled in October. McElderry doesn't have a trial date scheduled yet, according to court records.