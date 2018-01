Decatur police said a Hartselle man was killed while riding a motorcycle Wednesday night.

Adam Schrimsher, 27, was going north on Highway 67 when his motorcycle hit an SUV that was turning left across the northbound lanes, police said. The wreck happened around 9 p.m.

Schrimsher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the wreck.