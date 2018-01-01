Clear
Man killed in Florence wreck

Police say the driver was killed when he hit a tree near the Cypress Creek Bridge Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 10:15 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2018 10:15 AM

Florence police say a man driving a vehicle nearly hit a Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputy before crashing his vehicle overnight.

William Ashley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on highway 20 near the Cypress Creek Bridge Tuesday night.

Florence police said they received several calls of a reckless driver on Highway 20 going into the city Tuesday. Around that time, police said a county deputy had to dodge Ashley's vehicle as they passed each other.

The deputy turned around to catch up to Ashley's vehicle, when the vehicle lost control on the curve before the Cypress Creek Bridge and ran off the road.

Police and deputies said the vehicle hit a tree and Ashley was thrown out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine whether he was under the influence or had medical issues at the time of the crash, police said.

