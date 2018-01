A Muscle Shoals man was killed when his truck was hit by an 18-wheeler Friday morning, Alabama State Troopers said.

James Matthrew Wilcoxson, 32, was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital, troopers said.

The wreck happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highway 157 and County Road 61.

Troopers said Wilcoxson was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck is still under investigation.