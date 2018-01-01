Man injured in Decatur wreck charged with auto theft

A man seriously injured in a February wreck is out of the hospital and now faces charges, after police said the vehicle he wrecked was stolen.

Anthony Jerome Jones, 58, was arrested Friday by Decatur police and charged with first-degree theft.

Jones was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 north in the early-morning hours on Feb. 26, police said. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Police said Jones was driving a Ford Mustang that he didn't own. When they contacted the owner, police said he told them it had been stolen a few hours before.

Jones was arrested after being released from Huntsville Hospital.

He's being held in the Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bond.