Man indicted for menacing after trying to pull a gun in church

An Athens man accused of trying to pull a gun during a church service back in July was indicted on multiple charges relating to the incident.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Limestone County indicted Thomas Zebulun Lewter, 34, and charged him with two counts of third-degree domestic violence, menacing; one count of attempting to commit a miscellaneous felony; and four counts of menacing.

Investigators told WAAY 31 back in July that Lewter had to be restrained after he approached the pulpit of O’Neal Church of Christ while talking about his pending divorce and attempted to pull a handgun.

In an affidavit, Lewter’s wife said Lewter announced "that he was sorry he was going to have to do what he had to do” as he walked up to the pulpit.

According to Limestone County Jail officials, Lewter was released on a $25,000 bond. It was not immediately clear when he would next appear in court.