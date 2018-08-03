Man indicted after election sentenced to 6 months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man elected to serve as a district Attorney in Alabama has been sentenced to six months in jail for perjury.

Scroll for more content...

Charles Todd Henderson never took office as the Jefferson County District Attorney after being elected in 2016. He was indicted on the perjury charge and suspended before he could take office. The Birmingham News reports that Henderson, who was convicted in October, was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors said Henderson lied in a 2016 divorce case. Questions touched on his role as the legal advocate for a child in the case, and whether he had a romantic relationship with the mother. The attorney general's office said he lied about the relationship, concealing a conflict of interest when he was supposed to be a neutral guardian for the child.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 5:43:15 PM (GMT -6:00)