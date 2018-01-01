Man indicted for 2017 murder, arson

A Madison County grand jury indicted a Huntsville man this month for shooting a man during a robbery last March.

Keon Ronnell Jackson, 30, was indicted for capital murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree arson.

Jackson is accused of shooting Casey Moore in the face while trying to steal from him on March 8, 2017.

Huntsville police said Jackson called them and admitted shooting Moore. When they arrived at Jackson's home on East Tucker Street, police said the home was on fire and Moore's body was inside.

Jackson has a trial date set for April 30.