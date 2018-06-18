Clear

Man in critical condition after shooting in Decatur

According to authorities, the shooting happened at 1809 Windover Place in Decatur.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A man is behind bars and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday.

Cedric Pettway, 31 was charged with Assault in the first degree.

Officials tell WAAY 31 Pettway shot Timothy Stover around 2:00 p.m.

Stover was taken to the Decatur Morgan Hospital by a personal vehicle. He was later transported to Huntsville Hospital and is in critical condition.

Pettway was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Pettway's photo has not been released at this time.

