Man in critical condition after shooting in Decatur

A man is behind bars and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at 1809 Windover Place in Decatur.

Cedric Pettway, 31 was charged with Assault in the first degree.

Officials tell WAAY 31 Pettway shot Timothy Stover around 2:00 p.m.

Stover was taken to the Decatur Morgan Hospital by a personal vehicle. He was later transported to Huntsville Hospital and is in critical condition.

Pettway was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Pettway's photo has not been released at this time.