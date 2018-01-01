Man hurt in Toney garage fire

A man was hurt when a heater exploded in his garage Wednesday morning in Toney, volunteer firefighters said.

The fire was at a home on Carter Grove Road and was called in around 9:45, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the man turned on a heater in a detached garage and it exploded.

He was taken to a hospital second-degree burns on his hands and face.

The Bobo Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

Firefighters said the explosion may have been caused by a propane leak.

The state fire marshal's office will investigate to determine the cause.