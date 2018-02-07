wx_icon Huntsville 43°

wx_icon Florence 39°

wx_icon Fayetteville 37°

wx_icon Decatur 40°

wx_icon Scottsboro 54°

Clear

Man hospitalized following shooting; location is unknown

Huntsville Police said the victim was being uncooperative with the investigation.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 2:44 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 9:44 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Huntsville man is recovering in the hospital following an early morning shooting.

Scroll for more content...


Around 12:45 a.m., Huntsville Police responded to a gas station at the corner of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive.

When they arrived, they found a man in his early 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

As they attempted to gather information from the victim, investigators said he was being uncooperative with providing details.

They were able to determine that he had driven himself to the gas station, but it was unclear from where.

A location of the shooting is still being determined by Huntsville Police.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events