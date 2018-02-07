Man hospitalized following shooting; location is unknown

A Huntsville man is recovering in the hospital following an early morning shooting.

Around 12:45 a.m., Huntsville Police responded to a gas station at the corner of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive.

When they arrived, they found a man in his early 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

As they attempted to gather information from the victim, investigators said he was being uncooperative with providing details.

They were able to determine that he had driven himself to the gas station, but it was unclear from where.

A location of the shooting is still being determined by Huntsville Police.