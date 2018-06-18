Man hospitalized after swerving to avoid deer

A man is recovering in the hospital after his car crashed in Hazel Green early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the wreck shortly after 4 a.m. along West Limestone Road, just east of Brier Fork Road.

When Hazel Green Fire and the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found the car lying on the passenger's side in a drainage ditch.

Because of how low the car was compared to the road, the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad was called in to hoist the driver from his vehicle.

The driver told crews who were helping him that he was heading westbound on West Limestone Road when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ended up going off the road.

He was then taken to Huntsville Hospital with what fire officials described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck. The road opened back up by about 6:10 a.m.