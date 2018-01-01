Clear
Man hospitalized after being struck in the roadway

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 2:38 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2018 2:38 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in Madison County. 

The accident happened along Winchester Road near the intersection of Rustic Trail around 11:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.

According to Madison County Sheriff's investigators, the driver will likely not face charges in this case. 

Investigators said that the man appeared to crossing south in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle travelling westbound on Winchester. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

