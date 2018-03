A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Drake Avenue.

Huntsville police said the man was crossing Drake between the Chevron and Parkway Place Mall around 7:20 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Drake.

The man was taken to the hospital with some broken bones but is expected to recover, police said.

Police said the driver didn't see the man crossing because of glare from the sun.

No charges are expected.