Man found stabbed to death in his Colbert County home

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Eastern part of the county.

The Colbert County Coroner told WAAY31 69-year-old John Johnson died of multiple stab wounds.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Johnson's home on Bainbridge Loop Thursday afternoon when his body was discovered. Investigators worked into Thursday night and Friday to piece together this crime.

"We don't have a motive yet, but we do have suspects," said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson. "We haven't arrested anyone yet but it's very sad that around the holidays something like this would happen, that the family would have to go through this."

Clara Ledlow, is also a resident on Bainbridge Loop. She told WAAY 31 with the killer still on the loose she is concerned.

"It's shocking and concerning. I am worried about myself and my kids," said Ledlow.

Williamson said they have put out extra security in the area, and they will work long hours to bring the person responsible for this to justice.

"We will be working through the holidays to make sure everybody is safe. There will be extra patrol out there as well," said Williamson.

Williamson said he is hopeful an arrest will be made soon. The coroner said Johnson's body has been sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy.