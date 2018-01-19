Man forced from small apartment in early morning fire

A fire shortly after midnight forced a man out of his apartment early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire around 12:30 a.m. along Crutcher Road near Piney Chapel Road.The man was living in a large storage shed that had been converted into an apartment.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were shooting out of the apartment.

The man was able to get away from the structure unscathed, but the apartment was completely destroyed.

Officials said the man will be able to live in the house that also sits on the property.

The cause of the fire is unknown.