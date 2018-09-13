Clear
Man facing capital murder charges seeks youthful offender status

Deloney was supposed to be arraigned, but that changed when his lawyers asked the judge to consider the youthful offender status.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A man accused of killing two people in North Courtland last year was in court today where he filed paperwork to be considered for youthful offenders status. Kevin Deloney, Jr. was 19 at the time of the crime which makes him eligible for youthful offender status. WAAY 31 was in the courtroom today and learned what this means for the case.

Deloney signed the document while in court today. If granted the status he will waive his right to a jury trial and will have a bench trial instead, which means he will face only the judge. WAAY 31 talked to the county district attorney, Errek Jett who said Deloney will then either enter a guilty or non-guilty plea. If found guilty he could face three to six years in prison. Once he's out his records will be confidential. If the judge denies his request he will then go to an arraignment hearing.

Deloney is accused of killing James Madden and Jimmy Bolding in July of 2017. His next court date is November 20th where the judge will decide whether to grant him youthful offender status.

