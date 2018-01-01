Man arrested for Attempt of Murder

A man was extradited back to Dekalb County Detention Center after a shooting that happened in Dec. 2017.

Scroll for more content...

Mark Tucker, 41, of Flat Rock was extradited from Louisiana on a warrant for Attempt of Murder.

According to investigators, Tucker is accused of a shooting at a residence on Short Cut Dr. in Henagar in Dec.

Tucker is currently awaiting trial.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris said, "the investigators have put in long hours on this case, and has done a great jo on the investigation. We are also glad that we have Tucker in custody."