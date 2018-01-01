Huntsville man dies in house fire early Saturday morning

There are new details on a deadly house fire that happened early this morning on Huntsville's Rideout Drive Northwest.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirms 76-year-old William Arthur Lamb is the man who died in the fire.

Firefighters told WAAY 31 they can't confirm what caused the fire. However, the home is a total loss. The family of William Arthur Lamb wanted privacy to grieve.

Officials said the house went into flames around 1 a.m. It took firefighters 20 minutes to control the fire. First, they had to cut tree limbs so their trucks could make it to the house.

When they got close enough to fight the fire, the home was engulfed in flames. Neighbors told crews they thought someone was inside. Around 2 a.m., firefighters found a lamb in his bedroom.

Frank Mackenzie with the Huntsville Fire Department told me by Monday, they should know the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshals is also assisting with the investigation.