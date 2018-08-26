Clear

Man dies after being hit by a car

Police say a man was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Huntsville Police are investigating a traffic fatality on Governor's Drive.

Police say 52-year-old Scotty Sales died after being hit by an unknown vehicle. Police believe Sales may have fallen into the roadway before the incident.

There are no witnesses to the incident, but some people told police they saw Sales drinking alcohol before the accident.

There are currently no suspects, and police are still investigating.

