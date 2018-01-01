Man in Etowah County dies after deputies use stun gun

Etowah County authorities say a man is dead after deputies used a stun gun on him during an altercation.

Sheriff's deputies say a woman entered the Etowah County Sheriff's Office just before 5 p.m. Wednesday saying a man was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

The man was about to enter the building, but two deputies began speaking with him. The man eventually engaged in an altercation with deputies, which led to law enforcement using a stun gun on the man.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly thereafter. The cause of death is unknown. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department are working the case.