Man charged with using work computer to view child porn

A Huntsville gas station employee was using a computer at his workplace to download images of child pornography, police said Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Matthew Ashley Wilson, 38, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of child pornography possession.

Wilson worked at the Marathon at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Jordan Lane, police said. A district manager found more than 100 child pornography images on a work computer on Jan. 2, according to police, and after determining who had accessed the computer, they turned over the information to investigators.

Police said they got a warrant for Wilson's arrest after a forensic examination of the computer confirmed he was the person who downloaded the images. He was arrested at work, police said.

Wilson immediately denied any involvement after being read his Miranda rights, police said.

Bond had not been set as of Thursday morning, according to jail records.