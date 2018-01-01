Man charged with trying to lure kids to his car in Franklin Co.

Franklin County officials arrested a man for allegedly trying to lure kids to his car with candy in Franklin County.

Brian Ensor, 40, is charged with two counts of enticing children for an incident that happened Sunday in Eastern Franklin County.

WAAY 31 spoke with the victims family, who did not want to be identified to protect their children, about the incident.

They told us they are still pretty shaken up, but want to tell parents the importance of educating kids about staying away from strangers.

"He said there is a scary guy outside telling me to come here," said the mother of the two boys Ensor is charged with trying to lure to his car.

She tells us her nine and ten year old sons were riding their dirt bikes on family property along County Road 75 Sunday afternoon. That's when Ensor pulled near their driveway. This whole exchange between Ensor and the kids was caught on video. The mother tells us they had a lot of family members at the home, and at first she wasn't sure why Ensor pulled up.

"My intentions were that they had probably slung a rock and hit his car. I did not think he was enticing them at all," said the mother.

Franklin County officials told WAAY 31, the man in the video is Brian Ensor.

The mother said after her youngest son came and told them about Ensor, she believes the video shows him trying to get her other sons attention. That's when a family member goes to speak with Ensor.

"He goes over there an asks him what he's doing and he said he was looking for directions to another road, which kids that young wouldn't know a highway number," said the mother.

Ensor shortly left and the mother told WAAY 31, everyone thought it was extremely strange. That's when she asked her youngest son exactly what Ensor said to him.

"He said he was telling me to come here I have something for you in my car," said the mother.

Franklin county officials believe Ensor had candy in a white cup and tried to lure the kids to his car. Thankfully the kids didn't buy it.

"Educate your kids about strangers and don't ever think it won't happen to you, because I never imagined something like this could happen in our small community where we know everybody," said the mother.

Ensor was arrested on Monday.

According to authorities, he has not admitted to any wrongdoing. He's being held at the Franklin County Jail and does not have a bond set at this time.