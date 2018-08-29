Man charged with torture after school employee saw bruises on child, police say

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse at Walter Jackson Elementary School at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 24th.

Police say an employee at the school reported that a child had visible bruises and circular marks on their body that looked like a cord had been used.

After investigating, a relative of the child, 57-year-old Frank Nettles, was charged with torture, as the willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person.

Nettles was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.