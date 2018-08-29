Clear

Man charged with torture after school employee saw bruises on child, police say

An employee at Walter Jackson Elementary School told officers they noticed bruises and circular marks on the child.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 8:48 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse at Walter Jackson Elementary School at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 24th.

Police say an employee at the school reported that a child had visible bruises and circular marks on their body that looked like a cord had been used.

After investigating, a relative of the child, 57-year-old Frank Nettles, was charged with torture, as the willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person.

Nettles was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

