Man charged with overnight murder in Stevenson

Jackson County authorities have charged a man with murder for an overnight shooting in Stevenson.

Scroll for more content...

Christopher Kenneth McCallie, 26, of Stevenson, was arrested overnight.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting call on Sharon Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found Joshua Todd Smith, 38, of Jasper, Tenn., dead inside a home there.

Authorities didn't say what happened that led to the shooting. They said Smith's body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

McCallie was taken to the Jackson County Jail. His bond had not been set Tuesday morning.