A man was charged with murder after a shooting in January.

Scroll for more content...

Travion Evans, 19, was charged with the murder of William Walker.

According to authorities, Walker was shot on Jan. 26 at an apartment complex in the Rime Village area.

Officials said, Walker was in a crowd of people in a parking lot when shots were fired. Walker later died as a result of his injuries.

Evans is being held in the Morgan County Jail.