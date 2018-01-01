wx_icon Huntsville 37°

Man charged with manslaughter for off-road DUI crash

Ryan Johnson crashed a vehicle with four other people onboard in September 2017, police said.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 10:05 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Lauderdale County man is facing charges in connection with a wreck that killed another man.

Ryan Tolliver Johnson, 19, of Lexington, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him for manslaughter and third-degree assault.

Johnson was drinking and driving a Polaris Ranger in September with four other people when it crashed in a field near Lauderdale County roads 86 and 97. The wreck killed Jackson Samuel Newton, 20.

Another person in the vehicle was hospitalized with broken ribs and a broken arm.

Johnson was jailed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

