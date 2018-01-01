Man charged with late-night shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville police haved charged a man with shooting someone late Tuesday night in Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

Police were called to the intersection of 12th Street and 9th Avenue around 10 p.m. and found the victim lying in the grass in front of an apartment.

According to police, Tyree Deonte Hawkins, 24, got into an argument with the victim while Hawkins was trying to drive away from a parking lot. Hawkins shot at the victim and then drove away, police said.

Police said they found Hawkins' vehicle on Blue Spring Road, and arrested him without incident. He was charged with first-degree assault.

Police did not give any information about the victim's condition.

The shooting was one of two that occurred overnight in Huntsville. The second one left a 20-year-old man dead, police said.