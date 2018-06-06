Clear

Head of Huntsville nonprofit charged with child porn possession

Madison County authorities arrested Michael Sweeney Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 10:09 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

The head of a Huntsville nonprofit was arrested Wednesday morning on several charges of child pornography possession.

Terrence Michael Sweeney, 56, was booked into the Madison County Jail around 8:45 a.m. 

Sweeney was charged with nine counts of possession of child porngraphy.

Sweeney is the co-founder and chairman of Breaking Boundaries Foundation, a nonprofit with a goal of helping people affected by "a life changing event," according to the group's website. Sweeney and his wife started the nonprofit as a disaster relief group after the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they searched a home on Irene Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday and seized electronic devices that had multiple images of child pornography. Authorities said the images do not appear to be of any local children.

Sweeney's bond was set at $180,000.

