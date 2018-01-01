Decatur man charged with capital murder in Decatur double homicide

A Decatur man was charged with capital murder after Decatur Police said he was responsible for killing two people.

Kendall Rashid Rucker, 22, was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection to the deaths of David Gullatte, 31, and Sharonda Bouldin, 27.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the Morgan County E911 Center received a call to check the well-being of the residents of 915 Clearview Street SW.

When officers arrived on scene, they were advised that multiple gunshots had been heard from inside the residence, minutes earlier, according to the statement from the department.

"Officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division forced entry into the residence and located the deceased bodies of David Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin. There was also a young child in the residence that was unharmed."

Investigators said Rucker had been identified as fleeing the residence on Clearview shortly after the shots were fired.

No bond was issued for Rucker due to the charge.