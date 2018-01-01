Man charged with capital murder for Athens shooting

An Elkmont man is now behind bars after Athens Police said he murdered a driver Tuesday night.

Antonio Shalamar Jacobs, 36, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the capital murder of 34-year-old Darius Allen.

Investigators said Jacobs shot Allen at the corner of Highway 72 and Browns Ferry Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Allen's minivan made it about a third of a mile west on Highway 72 before it crashed into a utility pole.

Officials said Allen died before police or paramedics could arrive. A family member was across the street from the accident and removed Allen's body from the car, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.

Johnson said they are still conducting interviews with anyone involved and have not made any comments suggesting a motive. However, Jacob's history with law enforcement goes back long before he and Allen allegedly crossed paths.

Back in October 1996, a probation services report stated a 15-year-old Jacobs was involved in a drive-by shooting of several individuals.

There were no reports of injuries, but the document also states that Jacobs told Limestone County Sheriff's office investigators "that he was the one who fired the weapon."

Due in part to the confession as well as documentation of several other alleged offenses causing Jacobs to go in and out of juvenile detention facilities over the course of three years, it was recommended that "Jacobs be placed under more sufficient legal restraints."

Robert Wells, the chief probation officer of the Limestone County Juvenile Court said in that report that "if probable cause is found on the present charge of Attempted Murder, I would recommend to the court that he be transferred to the adult court system for prosecution."

An arrest report was then filed in November where Jacobs was charged with Attempted Murder. He was then indicted by a grand jury in March of 1997. The indictment said he shot a rifle at a woman outside her residence.

Jacobs pleaded not guilty and filed for youthful offender status and waived his right to a jury trial in July 1997. However, the judge denied his request to be tried as a minor.

Jacobs is being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.