Man charged with robbing elderly

Huntsville police have charged a man with forcing his way into two people's homes and taking items from them.

Jesse Burrell, 53, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree robbery.

Police said Burrell assaulted an 87-year-old woman at her home on Vogel Drive Jan. 12, after the victim answered the door and refused to give Burrell money when asked. Burrell then left with the woman's wallet and house keys, police said.

Officers who responded to the home after the victim's family called to say they weren't able to get in touch with her. When police arrived at the home, they said they went in and found the woman had been assaulted.

Police said they believe the victim had been assaulted a day or two before they found her. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The second robbery Burrell is charged with took place Feb. 28 on Montview Drive and involved an 86-year-old victim. Police said he knocked on the victim's door, forced his way inside once the door was opened and demanded money. In that case, police said he left with the victim's car.

Burrell was arrested after police said they later found him walking to the car at an apartment complex.

Burrell was booked into the Madison County Jail on $120,000 bond.