Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child

A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted a man on multiple sex-related charges.

Scroll for more content...

Roy Butler was indicted on two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree attempted rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigators said Butler had three victims. The first came forward in July and provided names of other possible victims, investigators said.

All three claimed they were abused by Butler between the late 1980s and 1999. The periods time the abuse lasted differed, investigators said.

Butler was jailed on $275,000 bond.

Investigators said they believe Butler had other victims, and they are asking people to come forward.