Huntsville police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a Thursday shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Eric Dewayne Jones, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday afternoon on drug possession and attempted murder charges.

Jones is accused of shooting a person early Thursday afternoon on Dawson Terrace, just off Memorial Parkway and Highway 72. The victim's condition wasn't known.

Jones is being held in the Madison County Jail on $75,000 bond.