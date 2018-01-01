Man charged with attempted murder for Friday night shooting

Huntsville police arrested a man Friday after they said he shot a man during an argument.

Charles Theodore Spears, 28, was charged with attempted murder, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Spears is accused of shooting a man during a fight on Erle Phillips Road in Madison County Friday night.

Deputies were called to Madison Hospital around 10 p.m. Friday after the victim was found at the hospital. Madison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Donny Shaw said Spears was shot in the chest and went to Huntsville Hospital for surgery.

The victim's condition wasn't available Monday morning.

Authorities said Spears was also at the hospital being treated at the time. After interviews, investigators charged Spears with attempted murder.

Bond for Spears was set at $50,000, but the sheriff's office said he was being held on a probation violation.