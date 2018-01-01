Man charged with assaulting Decatur police officers

A police officer who went to serve a warrant for a Decatur man's arrest ended up needing treatment for a broken hand.

Police said they were serving a probation violation warrant to Cameron Nicholas Emens, 25, at a home on 3rd Avenue SW Friday, when Emens approached the two officers and began fighting them.

One of the officers broke his hand during the altercation, police said.

Police said they were able to get control of Emens and placed him under arrest on charges of resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

Emens was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.