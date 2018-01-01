Man charged with assaulting Collinsville police officers

A Randolph County man arrested for stealing a delivery truck ended up with more charges after police said he fought with officers while being booked.

LaMorris Strickland, 39, of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday near the intersection of Alabama Highway 68 and Interstate 59. Collinsville police said Strickland stole the truck from a Mapco station and was found across the highway at a Delta Express gas station.

Deputy Police Chief Rex Leath said Strickland told him he was making deliveries in the truck, but the actual driver said Strickland got in the truck and drove off from the Mapco.

Strickland was arrested for first-degree theft.

At the Collinsville City Jail, police said Strickland became belligerent and punched a reserve officer in the face. Strickland ran out of the department and was tased outside the building by Leath, police said.

After being tased, Strickland punched Leath in the face as well, police said. Several bystanders tackled Strickland and took him to the ground. As he was being placed in a patrol unit, police said Strickland slapped Leath in the face.

Strickland was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on charges of theft, escape and three counts of assaulting a police officer.

His bond was set at $52,500.