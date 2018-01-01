wx_icon Huntsville 29°

Man charged with Triana Boulevard shooting

Police also ended up arresting the victim in Wednesday's shooting.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 8:23 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 8:23 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Huntsville police made an arrest early Thursday morning for a Wednesday evening shooting on Triana Boulevard.

John Raleigh Wilson, 35, was booked into the Madison County Jail around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records.

Huntsville police said Wilson is accused of shooting Brandon Wells, 30, in a parking lot on Triana Boulevard near Johnson Road. Police believe there was an argument prior to the shooting.

Wells was treated at Huntsville Hospital for a minor injury and then was taken into custody on an outstanding out of Madison, according to jail records.

Wilson was charged with second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and drug distribution. 

