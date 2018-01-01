Man charged with DUI after ordering burrito at bank drive-through

A Florida man was arrested for driving under the influence Wednesday when he reportedly thought a bank drive-through was a Taco Bell.

Scroll for more content...

Hernando County, Fla., jail records show David Francisco, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Francisco was found passed out behind the wheel of a car in a Bank of America drive-through, Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reported.

When the bank manager finally was able to wake Francisco up, the man asked for a burrito. After being told he was not at Taco Bell, Francisco drove away, according to WFTS. Deputies found him parked in the parking lot with the motor running and arrested him after they said he failed sobriety tests.

Francisco was released from jail Thursday, according to jail records.