Man charged in triple slaying accepts plea deal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged in a 2014 triple slaying has accepted a plea deal that'll send him to prison for 15 years.

News outlets report that Skyler Allen pleaded guilty to three counts of facilitation of first-degree murder as part of the plea agreement. He could have faced a life sentence if convicted at trial.

Prosecutors have long said Allen helped his friend, Derek Morse, shoot and kill three men outside of a trailer home in 2014. Jurors convicted Morse and sentenced him to life without parole.

Melydia Clewell, a spokeswoman for Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, said Monday that securing a conviction against Allen would have been much more difficult than it was with Morse.

Jacob Allison faces several charges. His next court date is in April.

