Man charged in robbery of UNA international student, police say

University of North Alabama police have announced an arrest in its months-long investigation of a robbery of an international student in September.

Police have charged Corey O'Neal Johnson with first-degree robbery after two reported incidents in September.

On Sep. 7 police were notified of a robbery on West Irvine Avenue in Florence. Police say two men robbed the victim at gunpoint before leaving the scene. 11 days later two men wearing ski masks attempted to rob the victim again. The victim pulled a mask off one of the suspects in a struggle before they left the scene.

Police say the victim identified a suspect from a photo lineup, and Johnson was charged with robbery as a result. The search for the second suspect continues.

Johnson also faces charges from other agencies including obstruction of justice using a false identity, giving false information to law enforcement and escape.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $52,500 bond.